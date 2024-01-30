Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Liverpool's injury list is starting to look better than it has in recent weeks.

Key trio Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee), Andy Robertson (shoulder) and Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring) all made their respective returns in last Saturday's 5-2 FA Cup victory over Norwich City.

But there are still several players who Jurgen Klopp would like to get back as Liverpool continue to fight on four fronts. Ahead of the clash against Chelsea at Anfield on Wednesday, here's the latest on the injury front and when some members of the Reds' squad could be back.

Alexis Mac Allister - knock

The midfielder was left out of the match-day squad for the Norwich win. Klopp revealed that Mac Allister could have played if necessary but opted to err on the side of caution.

Potential return game: Chelsea (H), Wednesday 31 January.

Thiago Alcantara - hip

The former Bayern Munich man hasn’t made an appearance for nine months after having hip surgery last April. Thiago has had a couple of false starts this season but he was spotted back in training last week. Much will depend on when he’s ready once he’s built up fitness and strength.

Potential return game: Arsenal (A), Sunday 4 February or Burnley (H), Saturday 10 February.

Mo Salah - hamstring

Liverpool’s talisman won’t be heading back to the African Cup of Nations after Egypt suffered a shock last-16 loss against DR Congo on penalties. That may take some pressure off Salah to get back fit but he won’t want to miss too many games in Liverpool’s season. He’s set to be absent for another couple of weeks, at a minimum.

Potential return game: Brentford (A), Saturday 17 February.

Kostas Tsimimas - broken collarbone

The left-back has been absent for the past month. Klopp recently admitted that Tsimikas is fit but Liverpool are awaiting the green light for a return to training.

Potential return game: February

Stefan Bajcetic - growing pains

The Reds have been cautious with the 19-year-old given the nature of his injury. Klopp said last week it’ll be sooner rather than later before Bajcetic, who enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2022-23, back for Liverpool.

Potential return game: February

Joel Matip - ACL

The defender continues his rehabilitation after requiring surgery last month. There’s no time frame on when Matip could be back, with some fears he might not play again this season.

Potential return game: N/A

Ben Doak - knee

The 18-year-old winger has to go under the knife in December and he’s not expected to be back in the near future.

Potential return game: N/A

Wataru Endo - Asian Cup

The midfielder is hoping to captain Japan to glory. The Samurai Blue play Bahrain in the last 16 on Wednesday. Much will depend on how far Japan - the favourites with the bookmakers - go in the competition, with the final on 10 February.