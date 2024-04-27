Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez dropped as Liverpool make five changes against West Ham

Mo Salah has been dropped to the bench for Liverpool’s trip to West Ham United.

Jurgen Klopp has been ruthless with his team selection after the abject 2-0 defeat by Everton in the Merseyside derby that saw the Reds’ Premier League title hopes shattered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Salah has been benched amid a poor run of form, with Darwin Nunez axed. Harvey Elliott replaces Salah while Cody Gakpo is back in the squad following the birth of his son that forced him to miss the Everton loss.