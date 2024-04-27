Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez dropped as Liverpool make five changes against West Ham
Mo Salah has been dropped to the bench for Liverpool’s trip to West Ham United.
Jurgen Klopp has been ruthless with his team selection after the abject 2-0 defeat by Everton in the Merseyside derby that saw the Reds’ Premier League title hopes shattered.
Salah has been benched amid a poor run of form, with Darwin Nunez axed. Harvey Elliott replaces Salah while Cody Gakpo is back in the squad following the birth of his son that forced him to miss the Everton loss.
Klopp has also shaken up his midfield with Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo replacing Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones respectively. And in defence, Ibrahima Konate has been replaced by Jarell Quansah.
