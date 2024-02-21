Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez are both doubts for Liverpool's clash against Luton Town on Wednesday night (19.30 GMT).

The Reds' injury crisis is mounting, with Diogo Jota sidelined for months after coming off in last weekend's 4-1 win at Brentford well Curtis Jones and Alisson Becker face a period on the treatment table, with the former withdrawn at Brentford and the latter missing the game because of a hamstring problem.

Nunez was withdrawn at half-time against Brentford, while Salah made a goalscoring return from a hamstring injury but is suffering from muscle fatigue.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Salah: "It is day by day as well with Mo. It’s a similar area where he feels it [fatigue] a little bit. We have to see how it develops. It’s nothing crazy, but we have to see.”

On Nunez, Klopp said: “[Nunez] felt that in that game and there was nothing around. We go day by day."

Reports in Brazil have suggested Alisson will be out for another month. If that is the case then Liverpool will definitely be without seven players for Sunday's Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley.

