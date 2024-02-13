Mo Salah back in Liverpool training as five players could return for Brentford clash

Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool at AXA Training Centre on October 04, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Mo Salah has taken another step towards returning to Liverpool training.

The winger is back on the grass with the rest of his Reds team-mates at the AXA Training Centre. Salah has been nursing a hamstring injury for the best part of four weeks, which brought a premature end to his time with Egypt at the African Cup of Nations.

Last week, Jurgen Klopp revealed Salah, who has scored 18 goals this season, could be part in some part of training. Liverpool have posted footage of Salah heading out for a session and it's likely that he'll join in with the first part as he works towards a return to the match-day squad.

Liverpool travel to Brentford on Saturday and they could welcome back five players if Salah is given the green light. Alisson Becker and Joe Gomez have been sighted heading out for training after missing last Saturday's 3-1 win over Burnley. They were both ill.

Meanwhile, Conor Bradley has returned to Merseyside. He was given compassionate leave following the tragic passing of his father. Liverpool are likely to assess his fitness levels after travelling back from Northern Ireland.