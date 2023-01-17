Liverpool team in full against Wolves in the FA Cup.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool team for tonight’s FA Cup third-round reply against Wolves at Molineux.

The Reds boss has made eight changes from the 3-0 loss at Brighton. Only Ibrahima Konate, Thiago Alcantara and Cody Gakpo survive.

Mo Salah has been given a rest along with the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold - who is not in the squad altogether - Andy Roberson and Alisson Becker. In addition, Jordan Henderson, who is also missing from the squad, Fabinho and Joel Matip drop out.

In comes Caoimhin Kelleher, James Milner, Joe Gomez, Kostas Tsimikas, Naby Keita, Stefan Bajacetic, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fabio Carvalho.

Darwin Nunez is again absent from the bench as he comes back from an injury.

Liverpool: Kelleher, Milner, Gomez, Konate, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Keita, Thiago, Elliott, Gakpo, Carvalho

