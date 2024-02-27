Darwin Nunez and Mo Salah had to watch Liverpool's Carabao Cup final win from the Wembley fans. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Jurgen Klopp has provided a Liverpool injury update ahead of Wednesday's FA Cup fifth-round tie against Southampton at Anfield (20.00 GMT).

The Reds head into the encounter on the back of claiming the Carabao Cup against Chelsea on Sunday. Liverpool earned a 1-0 victory in extra-time in what was a gruelling showdown with the squad depleted.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai all did not feature as they failed late fitness tests and had to watch on from the Wembley stands. The trio remain doubtful.

Meanwhile, Ryan Gravenberch was stretchered off in the first half against Chelsea. He has ankle ligament damage and will be absent against Southampton and Saturday's Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest.

Wataru Endo was spotted leaving Wembley wearing a protective boot because of an ankle knock and is another who is a major doubt. And Klopp admits he's ensure who will be available to face the Championship Saints.

"I don't know yet," Klopp said at his pre-match press conference when asked about team news. "Ryan is now available. Ligament injury could have been much worse. Ruled out for this game and the next game. We will see.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We need miracles with a few players, that's why I don't want to rule out for too long. Touch and go with a lot of players who were not available. Darwin, Mo Dom we have to see what they can do today. Wataru got a proper knock as well, we have to see as well. I wouldn't say it's much improved."