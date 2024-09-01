Mohamed Salah of Liverpool showing his appreciation to the fans at the end of the Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford on September 01, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Mo Salah was involved in all three goals in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Manchester United.

Mo Salah has admitted he went into Liverpool’s triumph over Manchester United knowing it could be his final time playing at Old Trafford.

Salah delivered an imperious performance in the Reds’ 3-0 win over their bitter foes. The Egyptian notched both assists for Luis Diaz’s first-half double. Then after the interval, Salah stroked into the far corner to wrap up the three points.

It was the 32-year-old’s 15th goal against United in his career - the club he’s scored most against in his career and has bagged three times in as many games in the 2024-25 season.

Salah is out of contract at the end of the campaign, however. And speaking to Sky Sports (via BBC Sport), he confessed talks have still to begin about his future. Salah said: "I agree with you, I was a little surprised. The game could have finished five or six.

“The new manager comes with his style and he wants everyone to adapt, he had a few meetings with senior groups saying you need to set an example for the younger players.

“To be fair I was coming to the game it could be the last time [playing at Old Trafford]. Nobody in the club has talked to me about contracts. It is not up to me, it is up to the club."