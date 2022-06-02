Mo Salah may have put Man Utd and Chelsea on ‘alert’ amid Liverpool contract talks

Reports suggest that Mo Salah wants to stay in the Premier League if he leaves Liverpool.

Mo Salah celebrates Liverpool reaching the Champions League final. Picture: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Mo Salah would prefer to stay in the Premier League if he departs Liverpool, according to reports.

The Reds remain locked in negotiations with the Egyptian as his contract continues to tick down.

Salah’s deal expires in the summer of 2023 and the Anfield outfit have yet to agree an extension.

The winger plundered 31 goals this season as Liverpool claimed the FA Cup and Carabao Cup, while they narrowly missed out gleaning the Premier League and Champions League.

Twenty-three of his strikes came in the top flight as he shared the Golden Boot with Tottenham Hotspur’s Son Heung-min.

With Sadio Mane expected to leave this summer, having been heavily linked with Bayern Munich, tying down Salah - who has confirmed he will remain with Jurgen Klopp’s side for the 2022-23 season - becomes even more important.

What’s been said

The Athletic reports that the 29-year-old in December was offered ‘offered effectively amounted to a 15 per cent pay rise on his current terms’.

While it’s claimed Salah is happy at Liverpool - and willing to pen just a two-year deal - it’s said he wants a contract that’s ‘representative of his importance and value’.

If an agreement cannot be reached and he departs for nothing in 12 months’ time, it’s claimed Salah would rather remain in England than move overseas.

Jurgen Klopp with Mo Salah after Liverpool’s draw against Tottenham. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Potential suitors

If that was to be the case, the ex-Roma man would undoubtedly put the Premier League’s top clubs on alert.

Salah, of course, had a two-year spell at Chelsea earlier in his career but scored just twice in 19 games.

The Stamford Bridge side have recently been taken over by American Todd Boehly.

Manchester City, meanwhile, prised Raheem Sterling from Liverpool in the summer of 2015 and could look to do the same.

And Manchester United are going through a rebuild under Erik ten Hag. If Salah was available, they may look to tempt Salah to Old Trafford.

What has Mo Salah said about his future?

Speaking to GQ in December, Salah insisted that he wasn’t asking for anything ‘crazy’ in terms of wages.

He said: “I want to stay, but it's not in my hands. It's in their hands.

“They know what I want. I'm not asking for crazy stuff.

“The thing is when you ask for something and they show you they can give you something, they appreciate what you did for the club. I’ve been here for my fifth year now.