Mo Salah posts latest late-night Liverpool injury update in bid to return to action against Burnley
Mo Salah's commitment to return to full fitness for Liverpool has yet again been underlined after posting another late-night session.
The winger has been sidelined since returning from the African Cup of Nations with Egypt because of a hamstring injury. The initial prognosis was that Salah, who has scored 18 goals for Liverpool this season, would be absent for 3-4 weeks.
During his time on the treatment table, the Reds' grip at the summit of the Premier League table has been slashed to two points after a 3-1 loss at Arsenal.
Jurgen Klopp will not rush Salah back - although it appears he's pushing to be fit for this Saturday's visit of Burnley.
On Tuesday night, Salah posted a picture of him in his gym at home undergoing a session, as well as a photo at the AXA Training Centre. He did the same on Monday. The former Chelsea forward has been back running on the grass in Kirkby, too.
If Salah is not fit to feature for Liverpool against Burnley, he could be back for the trip to Brentford on Saturday 17 February.