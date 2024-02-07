Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool with Mohamed Salah of Liverpool at AXA Training Centre on October 04, 2023 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Mo Salah's commitment to return to full fitness for Liverpool has yet again been underlined after posting another late-night session.

The winger has been sidelined since returning from the African Cup of Nations with Egypt because of a hamstring injury. The initial prognosis was that Salah, who has scored 18 goals for Liverpool this season, would be absent for 3-4 weeks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During his time on the treatment table, the Reds' grip at the summit of the Premier League table has been slashed to two points after a 3-1 loss at Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp will not rush Salah back - although it appears he's pushing to be fit for this Saturday's visit of Burnley.

Mo Salah in the gym. Picture: Mo Salah/ Instagram

On Tuesday night, Salah posted a picture of him in his gym at home undergoing a session, as well as a photo at the AXA Training Centre. He did the same on Monday. The former Chelsea forward has been back running on the grass in Kirkby, too.