Mo Salah could make his return from injury for Liverpool next week.

The winger returned from Egypt duty at the African Cup of Nations with a hamstring issue. He's been sidelined since and missing last week's 3-1 loss against Premier League title rivals Arsenal.

Salah's continuing his rehab but will again be unavailable for Burnley's visit to Anfield on Saturday. However, there is a chance that he could be back for the trip to Brentford on Saturday 17 February - of the clash against Luton Town on Wednesday 21 February.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp told reporters: "He’s going in the right direction. We hope, but we don’t know, he will be in parts of training next week but we have to see. He’s going through all paces but it’s positive. It’s either next week or the week after."

Liverpool will also be without Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring), Thiago Alcantara (muscle), Joel Matip (knee), Ben Doak (knee), Stefan Bajcetic (other), Ibrahima Konate (suspension) and Conor Bradley (compassionate leave) against Burnley.

However, Klopp admitted that a flu outbreak has hit the squad and other players are doubtful.