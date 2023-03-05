Mo Salah revealed he'll celebrate becoming Liverpool's all-time Premier League top scorer by supping chamomile tea and sleeping.
Salah broke Robbie Fowler's record by firing a double in the Reds' annihilation of Manchester United.
Jurgen Klopp's side blitzed their way to a 7-0 victory against their bitter rivals at Anfield.
Salah has now netted 129 league goals for Liverpool since arriving from Roma in 2017 for £37 million. Perhaps more importantly, the Reds are within three points of the Premier League top four and have a game in hand on Tottenham.
And Salah, who had Fowler's milestone on his mind since moving to Merseyside, is remaining grounded.
The forward told Sky Sports: "It's very special, I can't li. This record has been in my mind since I came here. After my first season, I was always chasing the record. To beat it today against United with that result is unbelievable.
"I'm going home to be with the family to have chamomile tea and sleep."
Liverpool have had an underwhelming season for the most part. Yet four league wins in five matches has put them firmly in the mix to challenge for Champions League qualification.
Salah isn’t getting ahead of himself, though, and urged the Reds to remain grounded.
He said: “It’s very special to win the game like that, with that result. At the same time, I don’t want us to go to the next game with overconfidence.
“We just need to stay humble and play and win the games, because we are not in the position we want to be. Hopefully, this gives us a good push and helps us keep winning.”