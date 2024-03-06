Liverpool training footage ahead of Sparta Prague. Picture: Liverpool FC/ Youtube

Liverpool have been put through their paces ahead of their Europa League last 16 first-leg tie against Sparta Prague on Thursday.

The Reds have training at the AXA Training Centre this afternoon before they jet out to the Czech Republic. Jurgen Klopp's troops are aiming to take a step towards the quarter-finals at the Letna Stadium before their seismic encounter against Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Liverpool's injury crisis eased in last Saturday's dramatic 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest. Darwin Nunez made his return to score a 99th-minute winner, while Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo recovered from respective hamstring and ankle issues.

Mo Salah has played just twice for the Reds in 2024, having been struggling with a hamstring injury he suffered while representing Egypt at the African Cup of Nations. Jurgen Klopp admitted that Liverpool's talisman was close to a return but did not feature at Forest.

However, Salah has joined the session with his team-mates at the AXA, which suggests he could be set to make a return to the squad in what would be a huge boost.

Yet there was no sign of Ryan Gravenberch in training. The midfielder was stretchered off in the first half of Liverpool's Carabao Cup final victory over Chelsea at Wembley. The midfielder sustained ankle ligament damage and missed the Forest win, as well as the 3-0 triumph over Southampton in the FA Cup.

