Sadio Mane has now left Liverpool for Bayern Munich.

Mo Salah has sent a heartfelt message to Sadio Mane after his Liverpool departure.

Mane has officially completed his Reds exit and joined Bayern Munich for a fee of up to £35 million today.

Salah and Mane are a pivotal reason why Liverpool returned to the peak of European football.

They played instrumental roles to help Jurgen Klopp’s side win every trophy possible together - including the Champions League and Premier League.

Now the wing wizards’ partnership has come to an end after sharing a dressing room for five years.

And Salah has told Mane he will be ‘missed by all of us’.