Mo Salah has sent a heartfelt message to Sadio Mane after his Liverpool departure.
Mane has officially completed his Reds exit and joined Bayern Munich for a fee of up to £35 million today.
Salah and Mane are a pivotal reason why Liverpool returned to the peak of European football.
They played instrumental roles to help Jurgen Klopp’s side win every trophy possible together - including the Champions League and Premier League.
Now the wing wizards’ partnership has come to an end after sharing a dressing room for five years.
And Salah has told Mane he will be ‘missed by all of us’.
The Egyptian wrote on Twitter: “It’s been quite a ride! Thank you for all the good times and I wish you all the best in your new adventure! You will be missed by all of us.”