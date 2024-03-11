Joel Matip and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during a training session. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Mo Salah has shared an update of Liverpool defender Joel Matip undergoing his recovery from a knee injury.

Matip hasn't played for the Reds since suffering a devastating ACL setback in a thrilling 4-3 win over Fulham at the start of December. As a result, the centre-back was forced to undergo surgery.

There has been no clear timeframe when Matip could make a return to action, although there are fears he might not play again this season. It's been three months since the popular 32-year-old sustained his problem, with Liverpool winning the Carabao Cup in that period and are still in contention to win four trophies following Sunday's 1-1 draw against Manchester City in the Premier League title race.

Salah reported to Liverpool's AXA Training Centre today on the back of the City stalemate. Although the gym was fairly empty, the hard road to recovery for Matip continued. Posting on Instagram, Salah shared a video of Matip and said: The Legend is always working."

Liverpool defender Joel Matip recovers from a knee injury. Picture: Mo Salah/ Instagram

Matip had made 14 appearances for Liverpool this season before his injury. He is out of contract at Anfield at the end of the season but manager Jurgen Klopp previously backed owners Fenway Sports Group to 'show their class' and hand Matip fresh terms. Klopp said: “I would say so but it’s not my decision in the end – I cannot sign the papers,” he said. “I am pretty sure the club will show their class, just how they should do it.