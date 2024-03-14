Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during a training session at AXA Training Centre prior to the UEFA Europa League 2023/24 round of 16 first leg training and press conference on March 06, 2024 in Kirkby, England. (Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Mo Salah makes his return to Liverpool's starting line-up in tonight's Europa League last-16 second leg against Sparta Prague at Anfield.

Despite the Reds holding a 5-1 aggregate lead after their win in the Czech capital last week, Jurgen Klopp has named a strong side.

He makes four changes from the 1-1 draw against Premier League title rivals Manchester City - and Salah is one of them.

Liverpool's talisman has made two appearances from the bench since recovering from a hamstring issue. Now Salah is back featuring from the outset as he build up fitness. He replaces Harvey Elliott, while Luis Diaz is rested with Cody Gakpo coming in.

Meanwhile, Bobby Clark is given his latest chance in midfield. Alexis Mac Allister, who scored from the penalty spot against City and the previous encounter with Sparta, is among the substitutes.

And in defence, Andy Robertson features at left-back, with Joe Gomez - called up to the England squad today for the first time in three years - slotting into centre-half and Virgil van Dijk is given some respite.

Ryan Gravenberch does not make the bench despite being back in training yesterday. The midfielder is recovering from ankle ligament damage. But 18-year-old forward Jayden Danns is involved, having missed the previous two games with concussion.

Liverpool: Kelleher, Bradley, Quansah, Gomez, Robertson, Endo, Szoboszlai, Clark, Gakpo, Nunez, Salah.