Jurgen Klopp has named his Liverpool team for tonight’s clash against Royal Union Saint-Gilloise in the Europa League at Anfield.

And the Reds go fairly strong for the Group E clash - with several of his key players starting including Mo Salah. In total, Klopp makes nine changes from Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Tottenham Hotspur. Salah retains his place but Darwin Nunez spearheads the attack in place of the injured Cody Gakpo while Diogo Jota features with Luis Diaz given a rest.

In midfield, Alexis Mac Allister is denied a battle against his brother, Kevin, from the outset. He’s on the bench as expected along with Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones with Wataru Endo, Ryan Gravenberch and Harvey Elliott in midfield. All will be hoping to impress with Jones suspended for three games after being sent-off against Spurs.

In defence, Trent Alexander-Arnold makes his first appearance for a month following a hamstring injury. Ibrahima Konate, Jarell Quansah and Kostas Tsimikas also feature with Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip dropping to the bench.

And there is no spot for Caoimhin Kelleher in goal. He has picked up a minor knee injury so Alisson Becker retains his berth.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Quansah, Tsimikas, Endo, Gravenberch, Elliott, Jota, Salah, Nunez.