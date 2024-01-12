Liverpool's battle to keep hold of superstar Mohamed Salah is seemingly a neverending one amid interest from Saudi Arabia, in particular. Interest in Salah intensified over the course of the summer window, with the Saudis looking to make the Egyptian one of the faces of the Saudi Pro League.

It was reported that Salah was offered eye-watering figures to leave Anfield and head to the Middle East, but the Reds stood their ground. Interest remains, and with that in mind, we have put together all the latest on the topic.

Initial interest

Al-Ittihad expressed serious interest in Salah during the summer, offering up to £150million for his services, and that could have been a Premier League record sale had the Reds agreed to it. Liverpool stood firm, however, rejecting the offer.

The Reds didn't want to lose arguably their best player, but the latest offer didn't come until the very end of the summer window, and it would have been difficult for Liverpool to replace Salah so late in the window. It was later repored that the Saudi club were willing to offer as much as £200million, but the Reds reportedly told them not to bother, deciding they would reject all offers. In terms of a contract offer, Salah is said to have been offered a contract between £400million and £480million over three years.

Klopp's defiance

Speaking after the summer window closed, and after Liverpool's stance on Salah was made clear, Reds boss Jurgen Klopp said: “I never had any doubt about his commitment to this club. You can’t imagine how much fuss the world has made but how calm we are with it. He is our player and wants to play here.”

Asked shortly after whether there was concern Salah could leave in January, Klopp added: "You are kidding me. A week after we close the transfer window, you ask about the January transfer window?" Klopp told reporters on Friday. Obviously, you can't wait until December to ask these questions. We will see what happens. Until then, I'm not worried in this moment."

Saudi Pro League's view

The league' Director of Football Michael Emenalo has recently admitted: "Mo Salah, like [Lionel] Messi, [Karim] Benzema, [Cristiano] Ronaldo and the likes of Kevin De Bruyne, these are players that, when there is a sense of availability for them, we are willing to listen.

"But we also understand that Mo is happy where he is at present and in a historic, wonderful club at Liverpool. We respect that very much and we don't want to come across as putting any pressure on him. But if there is any interest to do something, Mo Salah is a player that you want in your league, in any league."

Rule change boost

Liverpool are said to be ready to open contract talks with Salah, with talks over a new deal set to begin in the coming weeks. That's according to The Athletic, who say the Reds are keen to secure the Egyptian's long-term future.