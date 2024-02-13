Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool's Premier League title aspirations remain in their own hands after they earned a 3-1 victory over Burnley.

The Reds are two points clear at the top of the table with their hopes of being crowned champions in their own hands. Although Manchester City have a game in hand, they still have to visit Anfield next month - and a win for Jurgen Klopp's side would indeed see them uncatchable if they were to be triumphant in their remaining games.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the Liverpool manager and his squad won't be looking that far ahead. Their full focus will be the trip to Brentford. And the Reds will be hoping that they can get players back, with their lengthy injury list currently threatening to derail moment. Ahead of the trip to west London, here's a look at which members of the squad could return.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - knee

The Liverpool vice-captain was forced at half-time against Burnley with a recurrence of an issue that saw him miss four matches recently. Alexander-Arnold got his studs stuck in the ground and was not risked. The right-back was not overly concerned by his problem but further assessment was required.

Potential return game: Brentford (A), Saturday 17 February

Mo Salah - hamstring

It is approaching four weeks since Liverpool’s talisman suffered his setback representing Egypt at the African Cup of Nations. The Reds have coped without Salah bar their loss at title rivals Arsenal. There is a chance that the winger could be back in parts of training this week, which could see him back in the squad at Brentford.

Potential return game: Brentford (A), Saturday 17 February or Luton (H), Wednesday 21 February.

Joe Gomez - illness

Advertisement

Advertisement

A flu outbreak meant that the defender, who has been in outstanding form of late, could not feature against Burnley. Gomez did report for duty on the eve of the game but was sent home as he had a temperature. That suggests he should be back for the Reds’ next match.

Potential return game: Brentford (A), Saturday 17 February

Alisson Becker - illness

Klopp admitted that his No.1 goalkeeper could not eat or sleep ahead of the Burnley game, so Caoimhin Kelleher deputised superbly. Much will depend on how Alisson recovers from his sickness.

Potential return game: Brentford (A), Saturday 17 February

Ryan Gravenberch - other

Klopp admitted that the midfielder suffered a small issue in the warm-up ahead of the Burnley clash. Although Gravenberch was on the bench, he was not able to be utilised.

Potential return game: Brentford (A), Saturday 17 February

Dominik Szoboszlai - hamstring

The £60 million suffered a recurrence of a problem he had in January, although it’s complicated as Szoboszlai’s tendon is also affected. Klopp is unsure when the Hungary international might be back.

Potential return game: N/A

Thiago Alcantara - muscle

Advertisement

Advertisement

After making his first appearance in nine months at Arsenal following a hip complaint, Thiago suffered wretched luck and was consigned back to the treatment table.

Potential return game: N/A

Stefan Bajcetic - growing pains

The 19-year-old midfielder has made only two appearances this season, having enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in 2022-23 when he played 19 times. Liverpool are being patient with Bajcetic given the nature of his issue.

Potential return game: N/A

Joel Matip - knee

The Liverpool defender continues his rehab from ACL surgery he had in December.

Potential return game: N/A

Ben Doak - knee

The exciting 18-year-old winger suffered a setback representing the under-21s before Christmas and required surgery.

Potential return game: N/A

Ibrahima Konate - suspension

The defender had to sit out against Burnley as he served a one-match suspension for his red card at Arsenal.