Liverpool's Premier League title aspirations remain in their own hands after they earned a 3-1 victory over Burnley.

The Reds are two points clear at the top of the table with their hopes of being crowned champions in their own hands. Although Manchester City have a game in hand, they still have to visit Anfield next month - and a win for Jurgen Klopp's side would indeed see them uncatchable if they were to be triumphant in their remaining games.

However, the Liverpool manager and his squad won't be looking that far ahead. Their full focus will be the trip to Brentford. And the Reds will be hoping that they can get players back, with their lengthy injury list currently threatening to derail moment. Ahead of the trip to west London, here's a look at which members of the squad could return.

1 . Liverpool pair Mo Salah and Ryan Gravenberch. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) Liverpool pair Mo Salah and Ryan Gravenberch. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

2 . Joe Gomez - illness A flu outbreak meant that the defender, who has been in outstanding form of late, could not feature against Burnley. Gomez did report for duty on the eve of the game but was sent home as he had a temperature. That suggests he should be back for the Reds’ next match. Potential return game: Brentford (A), Saturday 17 February.

3 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - knee The Liverpool vice-captain was forced at half-time against Burnley with a recurrence of an issue that saw him miss four matches recently. Alexander-Arnold got his studs stuck in the ground and was not risked. The right-back was not overly concerned by his problem but further assessment was required. Potential return game: Brentford (A), Saturday 17 February