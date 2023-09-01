Liverpool transfer deadline day news as Mo Salah is now targeted by Al-Hilal.

Saudi Arabia’s aggressive assault to sign Mo Salah is set to continue beyond tonight’s transfer deadline, reports suggest.

Liverpool have already rebuffed a bid of up to £150 million for their talisman from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad. Sky Sports have suggested they will come back with a £200 million offer which would test the Reds’ resolve - but manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted he’s not for sale.

With the Gulf state hosting the Club World Cup later this year, it is reported by CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs that they want Salah - an icon in the Middle East as he hails from Egypt - in the country for that tournament.

What’s more, should Al-Ittihad fail in their pursuit of Salah then Al-Hilal could look to sign him next year, having already prised Brazilian superstar Neymar to the club.

Jacobs wrote on Twitter: “Saudi dealmakers pushing for Mo Salah because they want him for the 2023 Club World Cup. But Al-Ittihad also desperate to somehow succeed because if they don't, club may be changed in 2024. Al-Hilal a 2024 option. They would have considered Salah now if they hadn't got Neymar.🇪🇬