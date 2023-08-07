Mo Salah’s agent has emphatically ruled out an exit from Liverpool to Saudi Arabia.
The winger is reportedly wanted in the Gulf state, with Al-Ittihad the club named as interested in a €60 million deal and a contract worth €180 million over two years. That is the same team that the Reds sold Fabinho to for £40 million last week while they have also signed Karim Benzema from Real Madrid and N’Golo Knate from Chelsea earlier this summer.
Salah signed a new deal at Anfield in June 2022, committing his future until 2025. And the Egyptian’s agent Ramy Abbas Issa has insisted that Salah is going nowhere.
Issa wrote on Twitter: “If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to LFC.”