Mo Salah has been linked with leaving Liverpool.

Mo Salah’s agent has claimed it is ‘nonsense’ that that Liverpool forward could leave this summer.

Salah penned a new three-year contract in June to keep him at Anfield until 2025.

Reports have suggested that the Egyptian could be sold by the Reds if they fail to qualify for the Champions League next season. Jurgen Klopp’s side sit seventh in the Premier League table after a lacklustre 0-0 draw at Crystal Palace last weekend.

But Ramy Abbas, who helped broker Salah’s deal to become the best-paid player in the club’s history, scotched those claims.

He wrote on Twitter: “Nonsense. This was never discussed or thought about. Not qualifying to the Champions League hasn’t even crossed our minds.”

