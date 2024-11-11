Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mo Salah is out of contract at Liverpool at the end of the season.

Mohamed Salah’s agent has declared that his client is the ‘best player in the world’ as talk over his Liverpool future continues.

Salah’s strike in the Reds’ 2-0 victory over Aston Villa was his 20th goal contribution in all competitions this season. He’s bagged 10 times and created another 10 as Arne Slot’s side top the Premier League table by five points, while they are at the summit of the Champions League standings.

The Egypt international is out of contract at the end of the season. Before the Villa triumph, fans in The Kop at Anfield raised a flag aimed towards Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group - and urged them to tie down Salah to a new deal. It said: "FSG, he fires a bow, now give him his dough.”

Fourteen of Salah’s goal involvements this campaign have been in the top flight - two more than Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Chelsea’s Cole Palmer. A post from the Premier League’s official X account said: “Top of the Premier League table, and top of the goal involvement charts Mohamed Salah has been seriously impressive so far this season.” And in reply, Salah’s agent Ramy Abbas Issa simply said: “Best player in the world.”

Salah is one of three key players who is out of contract in June along with captain Virgil van Dijk and vice-skipper Trent Alexander-Arnold. Anfield head coach Slot has been tight-lipped over future talks but admitted last week that he does not believe Salah’s levels will drop despite turning 33 in June.

“There is no reason at the moment to think that he is dropping in terms of level,” said the Dutchman. “That’s not what you see when you look at his numbers or what you see when he plays. I don’t know how to say this in English, but I cannot tell you how the future will look like.

“Cristiano Ronaldo, what age is he at the moment? [39]. Messi is still incredible [at 37]. But there are also players like me who weren’t as good any more at 33, not that I was so good at 26. I don’t know what the future brings but I do know Mo is in a very good place.”