The Liverpool superstar has been in brilliant form this season and now he's achieved another milestone.

Mohamed Salah reached another milestone after netting in Liverpool's victory over Brentford last weekend.

Salah, 31, has been in brilliant form at the start of the new season and he already has 12 goals and four assists to his name in only 17 games thus far.

He also clinched the October Player of the Month award for the Premier League - his first POTM trophy for over two years - and now he's attained another legendary achievement.

Scoring at the weekend made it 15 games in a row at Anfield in which he's either scored or assisted; a brilliant achievement that has only been done by two other players in the competition's history - Thierry Henry and Alan Shearer.

Henry managed 17 in a row while Shearer managed the feat on two different occasions, in which he managed a 15 and 18-game runs. The former Arsenal forward managed it between November 2002-October 2003.

The first of Shearer's two runs came in March 1995-February 1996 (18 games) for Blackburn before producing another from April 1996-May 1997 (15 games) across the end of his time at Blackburn and the start of his time at Newcastle.

In terms of their overall Premier League figures, Salah is not far from catching and beating Henry's total of 175 goals, as he currently sits on 149. But, of course, Shearer's incredible 260 goal record is likely to be out of reach for Salah and perhaps any other forward, other than Harry Kane if he decides to return to England.

Salah is currently two goals away from reaching 200 for the club, a figure that only four men have managed in the club's history: Billy Liddell (228) Gordon Hodgson (241) Roger Hunt (285) and Ian Rush (346).