Incredible Mohamed Salah statistic shows why Liverpool’s rivals should be fearful

The Egyptian was on the score-sheet again but an incredible statistic has been revealed in the aftermath of the draw against Arsenal.

Mohamed Salah is in his sixth season at the club but is showing no signs of slowing down in the aftermath of the draw against Arsenal as an incredible statistic has been revealed.

The 30-year-old’s 42nd minute goal came just before half-time to half the deficit as Liverpool eventually went onto draw level three minutes from time thanks to Roberto Firmino, but the Egyptian’s contribution was vital once again.

That goal was his 24th of the season in all competitions, a figure that’s made all the more impressive by the fact he also has 11 assists to his name as well.

But his own personal performance saw him achieve a figure that he had never reached before: Salah accumulated 2.42(xG) against Arsenal - the most he’s ever generated in a single game [xG Philosophy].

Arsenal is a favourite opponent of the forward having netted seven goals and providing three assists in 13 games against the Gunners and it could have been even more as he also missed a second-successive penalty kick, after he fired wide early in the second-half. He also missed in the 1-0 loss against Bournemouth last month.

Despite that, his overall form this season in a struggling side also goes to show that the former Roma forward is not slowing down, if anything he’s just developing his game even further.

There have been criticisms across the season that Salah has had an ‘off-season’ which is a naive narrative that has only been spoken about due to the fact that Jurgen Klopp’s side have been extremely underwhelming across all competitions this year as they look set to miss out on Champions League football for the first time since 2016.

For an ‘off-season’ Salah still has 35 goal contributions in 42 games which means his rate per90 is at a rate of 0.83 - that works out better than Marcus Rashford (0.80) Bukayo Saka (0.58) and Kevin De Bruyne (0.82).

