Moises Caicedo’s agent sends seven-word message amid Liverpool and Man Utd transfer links

Moises Caicedo has reportedly attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Man Utd.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 16th Jun 2023, 15:57 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 16:06 BST
Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is at the centre of one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer window.Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is at the centre of one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer window.
Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo is at the centre of one of the biggest transfer sagas of the summer window.

The agent of Moises Caicedo has insisted that the Brighton midfielder will listen to ‘all offers’ this summer.

The midfielder is highly coveted and expected to depart the Seagulls in the transfer window. Caicedo has been linked to a host of clubs - including Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United.

Jurgen Klopp is aiming to bolster his engine room, having already raided Brighton once when swooping for Alexis Mac Allister for £35 million earlier this month.

And speaking to our sister title SussexWorld, Caicedo’s representative Manuel Sierra revealed that the Ecuador international’s preference is to join a club in the Champions League - but is open to all offers.

He said: “Let’s see [what happens]. We are open to listen [for all offers].”

Brighton are said to be demanding a significant fee for Caicedo, who has scored two goals in 48 appearances since arriving from Independiente del Valle for just £4 million. A price tag of more than £80 million has been mooted.

Liverpool have the likes of Nice’s Khephren Thuram and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone on their shopping list.

