The defender has explained the intricacies of their new system.

Andy Robertson has spoken out on Liverpool’s tactical tweak that has seen Jurgen Klopp’s side win seven league games in a row at the end of the season.

Prior to the winning run, Liverpool sat around 10 points off the top four places at the start of April, with Champions League qualification looking extremely unrealistic.

Fast forward to the present day and the Reds currently sit a point and a place behind Manchester United in fourth place as we enter the final two games of the Premier League campaign. They’ve scored 20 goals in those six games and looked far better as a collective.

Their successes are largely down to an improvement in form across the whole team, but it’s also down to a tactical switch from Klopp that has seen them utilise inverted full-backs, with Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold enjoying different roles.

Speaking to Liverpool’s official website, the Scottish full-back has revealed how the tactical switch has affected his game, and explained just how the team has changed in recent times.

“Yeah, it’s different, maybe a little bit more conservative. Obviously previously maybe we’re used to being more high and wide and offering runs in behind and kind of things like that, but we have obviously tweaked the system a little bit and sometimes you have to make sacrifices and you have to adapt your role a little bit, and I think I’ve managed to do that.” Robertson explained.

“It’s been a kind of back three as such and then Trent going in next to Fabinho. As long as the team is winning then everything is fine – that’s the most important thing.

