The agent of Mateusz Musialowski has admitted that the Liverpool youngster is wanted as his contract ticks down.

Musialowski joined the Reds in 2020 from Polish side SMS Lodz having gone on trial with Arsenal during the same summer. He has been dubbed the 'Polish Messi' in his homeland.

The 20-year-old forward has enjoyed a successful 2023-24 season so far. He has fired six goals and recorded two assists in nine appearances for Liverpool under-21s - including a sublime long-range strike in a 2-1 loss to Barrow in the EFL Trophy.

However, Musialowki is still to make a breakthrough into Jurgen Klopp's first team despite being at Anfield for more than three years. The likes of Ben Doak and Kaide Gordon have been the preferred options coming through the academy.

Musialowki reportedly was close to joining Austrian Bundesliga side TSV Hartberg in the summer transfer window but a deal broke down. He is out of contract at the end of the campaign and it remains to be seen as to whether Liverpool will offer the Poland under-21 international fresh terms.