Most popular Premier League teams in USA: Incredible stats reveal where Liverpool and Everton rank - gallery

George Priestman
By George Priestman
Published 5th Mar 2024, 00:00 GMT

Liverpool and Everton have a brilliant following, both in England and abroad but how do they rank in the USA?

We've seen the American game grow strongly across the last decade, with many superstar European names heading over to the States to partake in the Major Soccer League, including Steven Gerrard, Wayne Rooney and Lionel Messi.

With dedicated sport networks covering the Premier League in great detail, there's a huge following for sides in the top-flight and we've decided to look just how popular Liverpool and Everton are compared to the other English sides in terms of search engine volume, thanks to the latest research.

Search volume in United States per month - 81k

1. 10th - Aston Villa

Search volume in United States per month - 82k

2. 9th - Newcastle United

Search volume in United States per month - 87k

3. 8th - West Ham United

Search volume in United States per month - 98k

4. 7th - Brighton

