Register
BREAKING

Most successful English clubs: How Liverpool compare to Man Utd, Arsenal and rivals after Carabao Cup win

A look at the most successful clubs in England based on major trophies wins after Liverpool's Carabao Cup final success.

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 26th Feb 2024, 18:55 GMT
Updated 26th Feb 2024, 19:05 GMT

Liverpool have tasted success again as Jurgen Klopp's hugely successful reign continues to bring in silverware even in its final months. The Reds defeated Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, winning 1-0 thanks to Virgil van Dijk's late winner in extra time.

The Reds have enjoyed a hugely successful run under Klopp, following on from a difficult run of years prior to the German's arrival. But there has been plenty of success for the club over the years, and with that in mind, we have put together a list of the most major trophy wins from each of the England clubs, based on the Premier League/old First Division, FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League/European Cup, Europa League/UEFA Cup, Cup Winners’ Cup and Conference League. Take a look below at the rankings.

Major trophies won: 7

1. West Brom

Major trophies won: 7

Major trophies won: 8

2. Sheffield Wednesday

Major trophies won: 8

Major trophies won: 8

3. Sunderland

Major trophies won: 8

Major trophies won: 9

4. Wolves

Major trophies won: 9

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Jurgen KloppChelseaPremier League