Liverpool have tasted success again as Jurgen Klopp's hugely successful reign continues to bring in silverware even in its final months. The Reds defeated Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, winning 1-0 thanks to Virgil van Dijk's late winner in extra time.

The Reds have enjoyed a hugely successful run under Klopp, following on from a difficult run of years prior to the German's arrival. But there has been plenty of success for the club over the years, and with that in mind, we have put together a list of the most major trophy wins from each of the England clubs, based on the Premier League/old First Division, FA Cup, League Cup, Champions League/European Cup, Europa League/UEFA Cup, Cup Winners’ Cup and Conference League. Take a look below at the rankings.