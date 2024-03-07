'Muscular problems' - Man City sweating on £108m pair ahead of Liverpool clash

Matheus Nunes of Manchester City leaves the field with his fingers strapped up after sustaining an injury during the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 second leg match between Manchester City and F.C. Copenhagen at Etihad Stadium on March 06, 2024 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester City are sweating on Jeremy Doku ahead of their Premier League title battle against Liverpool.

City eased into the Champions League quarter-finals against FC Copenhagen last night. The European champions delivered a 3-1 win in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium. Manuel Akanji, Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland were all on target to earn a 6-2 aggregate triumph.

However, City were without Doku for the clash. The winger, who has recorded six goals and five assists since arriving from Rennes for a reported fee of £55 million, did not train ahead of the encounter because of a muscle injury. It means Doku may now be doubtful for City's trip to Liverpool on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's side are a point behind Liverpool in the Premier League table and the outcome of the Anfield clash will have significant consequences on which side is crowned champions.

City boss Pep Guardiola said before kick-off: "He had some muscular problems so we did not want to take the risk."

Meanwhile, Matheus Nunes was forced off against Copenhagen. The midfielder, recruited from Wolves for a reported fee of £53 million, suffered a gruesome finger injury in the second half and was immediately substituted., which potentially puts the midfielder in doubt.