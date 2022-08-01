LIverpool injury update after Naby Keita and Curtis Jones were both absent for Liverpool’s defeat to Strasbourg.

Jurgen Klopp has provided an injury update on Naby Keita and Curtis Jones after they missed Liverpool’s pre-season friendly loss to Strasbourg.

Both were expected to feature after only making substitute cameos in Saturday’s Community Shield victory over Manchester City.

Keita was absent for the 3-0 loss due to illness. However, Klopp is confident the midfielder will be available for the Reds’ Premier League curtain-raiser away at Fulham in five days’ time.

Meanwhile, Jones - who was desperate to play - will today undergo tests today.

Speaking to LFC TV, Klopp said: “Naby is ill, so no. Curtis, we have to see. [There] was no impact or whatever, so that always makes it a bit: ‘My god, what could it be?’