Jurgen Klopp believes that Wataru Endo could have be named man of the match in Liverpool's victory over Burnley.

The Reds earned a 2-0 win at Turf Moor to move to the Premier League summit. Darwin Nunez opened the scoring for the visitors inside six minutes before a plethora of chances and good opportunities were wasted. Cody Gakpo also had a goal disallowed following a VAR review.

Harvey Elliott suffered the same fate in the second period and Liverpool were not as dominant before Diogo Jota wrapped up the triumph on his return from injury in the 90th minute.

Virgil van Dijk was given the man of the match award as the Reds now sit two points above Arsenal. But Klopp was blown away by Endo's performance.

Klopp told Amazon Prime: "Virgil was man of the match, absolutely fine. Another one who could have been in contention was Wataru Endo. My god, what a game he played. I would have loved to have seen the game without him, that would have been really strange.