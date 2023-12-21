Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool with David Moyes manager of West Ham United before the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Liverpool and West Ham United at Anfield on December 20, 2023 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

David Moyes could not hide his admiration for 'really power' Liverpool are they swept aside West Ham United.

The Reds romped to a 5-1 triumph at Anfield to reach the Carabao Cup semi-finals where the will face Fulham. The home side dominated from kick-off, with Dominik Szboszlai fizzing home the breakthrough in the 28th minute.

Curtis Jones doubled Liverpool's lead in the 56th minute, which Moyes admitted was the 'biggest turning point' of the last-eight tie. Cody Gakpo then put the Reds further ahead before Jarrod Bowen's strike with 13 minutes remaining gave West Ham a glimmer of hope. That didn't lost long, though, with substitute Mo Salah restoring the three-goal advantage before Jones netted a sublime individual goal in the 84th minute.

The Hammers are also in the middle of a hectic fixture schedule like Liverpool. And despite rotating his starting line-up from last weekend's 3-0 Premier League victory over Wolves, Moyes felt his troops were beaten by superior opposition.

The London Stadium supremo said: “We were well beaten by a really powerful team tonight. I thought Liverpool played really well. They made it difficult for us. The best part was we got in at half-time only 1-0 down and it gave us a bit of a chance. I thought we’d actually started okay and we grew into the game a little bit but we gave away a woeful second goal.

"I wouldn’t say it put the game to bed but it made it doubly difficult to get back and I just thought we’d started to get a little bit of a look in the game, which we hadn’t really had. "I’ve got to say, I’ve been here lots of times and been beaten lots of times but tonight was probably the one where I thought: ‘My goodness, how many more are they going to get tonight?’

“We weren’t strong enough. I thought the second goal was the biggest turning point. We got in at 1-0, had done well to keep it at that but the second goal was a killer. But it’s easy to say.