Naby Keita.

Xabi Alonso has guided Bayer Leverkusen to their maiden Bundesliga title.

Die Werkself have been crowned German champions after a 5-0 thrashing of Werder Bremen. Bayer are 16 points clear of second-placed Bayern Munich and claimed the silverware with five matches still to play.

It represents a magnificent feat for Alonso. The former Liverpool midfielder took charge of the club in October 2022 when Bayer were second-bottom of the table. In just 18 months, they have made a magnificent turnaround to win their first Bundesliga crown.

Alonso was in the frame to succeed Jurgen Klopp as Anfield boss at the end of the season. However, the Spaniard has declared he will remain at Bayer as they prepare for life in the Champions League next season.

But in Bayer’s win, there was no Naby Keita for Werden Bremen. The midfielder left Liverpool last summer after a disappointing five years on Merseyside having signed for £52 million from RB Leipzig.