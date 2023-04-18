New American investor comes to takeover table as Liverpool and FSG watch on

The Carlyle Group has entered the race to purchase Manchester United.
And the Glazer family could follow in Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group by selling just a minority stake in the Old Trafford side
The Reds were put on the market by FSG at the beginning of November, with a partial sale preferred. Principal owner John Henry has since confirmed that the Boston-based group are in talks with investors. Several names have been linked including American-based Liberty Media, who also own Formula 1.
Weeks after it emerged that Liverpool were up for sale - with it unclear at that stage whether FSG were looking to part ways completely - Premier League rivals United confirmed they were looking for 'strategic alternatives’.
With The Raine Group conducting the sale on behalf of the Red Devils, several parties have already made offers - including Qatari Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al Thani and British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Bids are at a third-round stage and must be submitted by the end of the month.
According to The Independent, the Carlyle Group are now interested in purchasing a stake. The American investment company has $373 billion of assets under their management.
What's more, Joel and Avram Glazer - United's co-chairmen - are said to favour a partial sale so they can remain in control of Old Trafford. The Glazer family are said to value the Reds Devils at £6 billion.