Mohamed Salah reacts after being injured during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group B football match between Egypt and Ghana at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 18, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP) (Photo by ISSOUF SANOGO/AFP via Getty Images)

Egypt have appointed a new chief against the backdrop of their disappointing African Cup of Nations - and he recently criticised Mo Salah.

The Pharaohs' bid to be crowned champions in Ivory Coast came to a meek end as they were defeated by DR Congo in the last 16.

Salah was not available for the encounter, having suffered a hamstring injury in the first half of a 2-2 Group B draw against Ghana. The Liverpool forward opted to return to Merseyside for treatment. It was agreed that the Reds' facilities would be the best place for Salah's recovery and he would return to the tournament if Egypt were not knocked out.

However, that decision drew backlash from the country's all-time 68-goal top scorer Hassan Hassam. He felt that Salah should have stayed with Egypt through the course of his rehab. He said: “If Salah feels he wants to travel, he should travel and not return to the national team again because the injury is not severe; he needs physiotherapy which is available with the national team.

"A hamstring injury does not require extensive facilities in Liverpool. Big clubs always send doctors and physical therapists with top players to these tournaments, and in Liverpool, they know if Salah needs something, they will send doctors to him.

“Salah, with his great value, should continue with the national team both morally and psychologically. It affects other teams that he can participate at any time, but his departure will affect Egypt negatively and the opponents positively.

“If I was the Egypt manager and he told me his desire to travel to Liverpool, I would tell him to continue there, and we have capable men in the national team.

“Salah is one of the best individuals who have achieved accomplishments for Egypt globally, but the national team is a red line for anyone. Even if you are injured and cannot play, you have a significant role from both a technical and moral perspective.”

Egypt were one of the pre-tournament favourites, having been beaten in the final on penalties by Senegal two years ago, yet did not win a game. They drew all three of their Group B fixtures before losing to DR Congo on penalties in the first knockout round. As a consequence, manager Rui Vitoria was relieved of his duties.

The Pharaohs have since appointed Hassan as technical director, while his twin brother Ibrahim is taking over as manager.

Responding to the criticism over Salah, Liverpool assistant manager Pep Lijnders said last month: “The one who you should never doubt the commitment of is Mohamed Salah.