Liverpool and Everton have both enjoyed hugely-positive starts to their respective seasons as the domestic action takes a pause for the international break.

Arne Slot’s side have won all three of their games, picking up big wins at Newcastle United and at home to Arsenal. The Toffees were beaten on the opening day by Leeds United at Elland Road but have since won back-to-back fixtures, recording victories over Wolves and Brighton.

They return to action at home to an out-of-sorts Aston Villa side next weekend while the Reds travel to Burnley. The pair then meet at Anfield in the first Merseyside derby of the season.

Following the opening three games of the campaign, a supercomputer prediction from Opta has forecast how the final table will look. Any surprises in here?

1 . 20th: Sunderland Average predicted points - 35.9 | Getty Images

2 . 19th: Burnley Average predicted points - 36.35 | AFP via Getty Images

3 . 18th: Wolves Average predicted points - 36.93 | Wolves via Getty Images