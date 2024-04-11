New Premier League table without VAR: where Liverpool, Everton, Man Utd, Man City, Arsenal & other rivals sit
Liverpool are aiming to lift a second Premier League title in a season which marks Jurgen Klopp’s last hurrah at Anfield after more than eight glorious years with the Kop.
As it stands, the Reds are second in the league table, level on points with Arsenal and a point clear of defending champions Manchester City. Other than Pep Guardiola, Klopp is the only manager with experience of lifting the Premier League title and he will be hoping to inspire the team to a feat they achieved in 2020.
At the other end of the table, Merseyside rivals Everton, who have experienced a series of points setback due to both FFP and PSR - find themselves deep in a relegation battle. Despite the six point deductions, they sit 16th in the league - two points ahead of safety with one game in hand on Luton Town.
The narrowest margins, including referee decisions, could have a profound effect on both team’s seasons in the coming weeks. The increasing influence of VAR and attention to detail has divided opinion with Premier League fans, but how would Liverpool’s title chances be impacted in a world without VAR and how would it impact Everton’s chances of staying in the division.
Here’s all you need to know through our new updated Premier League table without VAR.
