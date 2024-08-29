From left: Stefan Bajcetic, Bobby Clark and Ben Doak during a Liverpool training session. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool transfer news as Barcelona make late attempt to sign Stefan Bajcetic.

It could be a fairly busy day for Liverpool on the penultimate day of the summer transfer window.

The Reds' business is finally hotting up, having signed Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia earlier this week. The goalkeeper completed a move to Anfield for up to £29 million but will remain at the Spanish club on loan for the season.

Next through the door is expected to be Federico Chiesa. The winger has agreed a £10.9 million switch from Juventus and arrived on Merseyside via a private plane yesterday ahead of his medical.

But there could be at least one departure today - with Stefan Bajcetic expected to head to Red Bull Salzburg on loan. The midfielder is highly rated at Liverpool but virtually missed all of last season because of injury. Requiring much-needed regular minutes, Bajcetic is set to reunite with former Reds assistant manager Pep Lijnders at Salzburg.

It is reported that Barcelona made a late swoop for the 19-year-old after an injury to Marc Bernal. The Spanish giants made a €4 million offer to take Bajcetic for the season. However, The Athletic reports that the Spain youth international has an agreement with Salzburg despite the hijack attempt. And it appears that Bajcetic will be in Austria today to have his medical before signing. Flightradar24 shows that a private jet is booked to leave Liverpool John Lennon Airport at 10.00 BST today and will arrive in Salzburg at 13.04 CST.

Liverpool have already sold Bobby Clark to Salzburg for £10 million and will be hoping that Lijnders - Jurgen Klopp's former right-hand man - can get Bajcetic's career back on an upward trajectory. The former Celta Vigo youngster made 19 appearances in the 2022-23 season, including becoming the Reds' youngster player to start a Champions League knockout game against Real Madrid aged 18 years and 122 days.