‘New tests scheduled’ - Arthur Melo injury update as Liverpool return date given

Liverpool injury news as Arthur Melo continues his recovery from thigh surgery.

Arthur Melo is 'ahead of schedule' in his Liverpool injury recovery - and could be back playing at the end of January.

Arthur joined the Reds on summer transfer deadline day on a season-long loan from Juventus. The Brazil international arrived amid an injury crisis when several midfielders were out injured.

However, after just one substitute appearance, Arthur suffered a thigh problem that forced him to undergo surgery in October. He's been sidelined since.

The 26-year-old is with Liverpool during their trip to Dubai as they prepare for the restart of the 2022-23 season later this month.

Certainly, it's been a tough few months for Arthur, who had made two outings for the under-21s to build fitness before his setback. However, it is reported by Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano that Arthur is making good progress during his recovery.

Romano wrote on Twitter: “Positive news for Arthur Melo. Brazilian midfielder will try to be back within the end of the month after first, positive medical check. New tests have been already scheduled in the next days/weeks but Arthur is pushing to return earlier than expected.

“He’d return in training at the end of December but to see him on the pitch and in good condition it could take one more month, likely end of January. Liverpool staff wants no mistakes with Arthur’s recovery and wants him 100% fit before playing again.”

Speaking at the end of October, Klopp confirmed that he did not plan to cut Arthur’s loan short despite his problems.

The Liverpool manager said: “It’s a really serious injury. He’s here. It’s a long-term injury and when he’s back, we’ll think about it again.

