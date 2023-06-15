Newcastle United are closing in on a switch for Liverpool-linked Nicolo Barella.The Telegraph reports that the Magpies are ‘pushing hard’ to sign the Inter Milan midfielder in a deal worth £50 million.

Barella has been a reported target for Liverpool as they plot a summer midfield rebuild. Alexis Mac Allister has already arrived from Brighton for a fee of £35 million but at least one more engine-room operator is expected to be recruited.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Barella had been mooted as one potential player who could join the Reds. The 26-year-old helped Inter Milan reach the Champions League final this season, having recorded nine goals and 10 assists in 52 games in all competitions.