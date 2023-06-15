Newcastle United are closing in on a switch for Liverpool-linked Nicolo Barella.The Telegraph reports that the Magpies are ‘pushing hard’ to sign the Inter Milan midfielder in a deal worth £50 million.
Barella has been a reported target for Liverpool as they plot a summer midfield rebuild. Alexis Mac Allister has already arrived from Brighton for a fee of £35 million but at least one more engine-room operator is expected to be recruited.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Barella had been mooted as one potential player who could join the Reds. The 26-year-old helped Inter Milan reach the Champions League final this season, having recorded nine goals and 10 assists in 52 games in all competitions.
However, it is claimed that Newcastle are in pole position to sign Barella as they prepare for their first Champions League campaign in 20 years. Having finished third in the Premier League, Eddie Howe believes he needs two ‘elite players’ to join the Magpies - with Barella earmarked as one of them.