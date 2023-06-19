Register
Newcastle United aim to ‘hijack’ Liverpool’s move for £35m transfer target

Liverpool news as Newcastle United reportedly join the race for Khephren Thuram.

Will Rooney
By Will Rooney
Published 19th Jun 2023, 06:38 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 06:50 BST

Newcastle United have joined Liverpool in the race for Khephren Thuram, according to reports.

The Nice midfielder is high on the Reds' priority list as Jurgen Klopp aims to bolster his options in the engine room. Alexis Mac Allister has already been recruited from Brighton for £35 million but at least one more player capable of operating in the middle of the park is required.

Thuram is one player who Liverpool have shown interest in signing. He was voted in the Ligue 1 Team of the Season for 2022-23 despite Nice finishing only ninth in the table. The 22-year-old recorded two goals and eight assists in 48 appearances. A fee of around £35 million has been mooted for Thuram.

However, it is reported by Football Insider that Newcastle are also keen on the former Monaco midfielder. The Magpies finished third in the Premier League last season - which booked their spot in the Champions League.

Manager Eddie Howe is said to been keen to sign a 'box-office midfielder' as Newcastle prepare for a 20-year return to Europe's elite club competition.

They have reportedly turned their attention away from Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella - another player linked with Liverpool - and Thuram is under consideration.

