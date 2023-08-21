Newcastle United are sweating on Joelinton’s fitness ahead of Liverpool’s trip to St James’ Park on Sunday.

The Brazil international was forced off in the Magpies’ 1-0 loss to Manchester City last Saturday night. Joelinton scored eight goals in 40 games to help Eddie Howe’s finish fourth in the Premier League last season and qualify for the Champions League.But in the second half of Newcastle’s defeat by the current champions, he was forced off and appeared to be in discomfort.

Speaking at his post-match press conference, Howe was unsure about the severity of Joelinton’s issue. “No news,” the Magpies boss told the Shields Gazette. “I know what you know, he didn’t move well when he came off the pitch. Fingers crossed he’s okay.”

Newcastle will welcome back Jacob Murphy against Jurgen Klopp’s side, however. The midfielder was absent against City as his partner was due to give birth. Howe added: His partner was due to give birth before the game so he didn’t travel. I don’t know what has happened during the game but we wish him and his family very well.”