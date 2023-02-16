Newcastle United set for quadruple boost against Liverpool - but key pair ruled out

Liverpool face Newcastle United in the Premier League at St James’ Park.

Newcastle United are hopeful of a quadruple boost when they welcome Liverpool to St James' Park on Saturday (17.30 GMT).

The Reds make the trip to the north east as they aim to claw their way back into the race for a top-four finish in the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp's side have endured an underwhelming season so far and languish just ninth in the table. But after a much-improved performance to earn a 2-0 victory against Everton in the Merseyside derby, Liverpool will be hoping to the result to launch a late assault on the top four.

It's Newcastle who the Reds have 17 games to dislodge as things stand. The Magpies are nine points ahead of Liverpool as they continue to enjoy an excellent season and have surprised most under Eddie Howe.

But Newcastle have won only one of their past seven games - albeit without losing - and are showing some signs they could drop out of the Champions League spots. A win for Liverpool would see them close the gap to six points and have played a game fewer.

The Reds' injury situation is looking much healthier than it has done all season. Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino both returned off the bench against Everton while Virgil van Dijk was an unused substitute.

Newcastle have some issues of their own, with Bruno Guimaraes suspended while Joe Willock has a hamstring issue.

But Howe's troops will be hopeful that four players can be involved against Liverpool. Callum Wilson, who has scored seven goals this term, missed the Magpies' 1-1 draw at Bournemouth. Speaking before that clash, Howe said: “Callum has just got a very minor hamstring complaint. He will miss this game, but we think he will be back for the next one.”

Meanwhile, key forwards Miguel Almiron (hand) and Allan Saint-Maximin (knock) were substituted on the south coast but Howe allayed fears.

The Newcastle chief said: “Miggy and Maxi, I don't think are too bad. Almiron got stamped on his hand, so we think he'll be OK.”

