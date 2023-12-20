Newcastle United suffer fresh double blow ahead of Liverpool clash - 'you don't want to see'
Newcastle make the trip to Liverpool on New Year's Day but have a long injury list.
Newcastle United continue to have bad luck with injuries with a clash against Liverpool on the horizon.
The Magpies have been plagued by fitness issues throughout the season. After finishing in the Premier League top four last campaign, they presently sit sixth and crashed out of the Champions League at the group stage.
Newcastle's wait for silverware goes on as they were also knockout out of the Carabao Cup quarter-finals at the hands of Chelsea. Following a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes, the Londoners earned a 4-2 penalty shootout win at Stamford Bridge.
To compound the Magpies' frustrations, Anthony Gordon and Emil Krath were both forced off with knocks.
Newcastle face Liverpool at Anfield on New Year's Day with Nick Pope, Joelinton, Harvey Barnes and Joe Willock among those currently on the treatment table while Sandro Tonali is banned for breaching betting rules.
Magpies manager Howe said after the Chelsea reverse: "Emil was too sore to continue. He's got a nasty gash on his shin which is quite sore at the moment. Anthony is the same, I thought it was a very poor tackle on him, the type of tackle you don't want to see taking one of our attacking players out of the game and again, he's very sore. Should it have been a red card? It’s too difficult to say live and I haven’t seen it again, but I’m taking opinion from other people and they say they thought it was.”