Newcastle United will reportedly be without Sven Botman when they face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United have suffered yet another hammer blow ahead of the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, reports suggest.

The Magpies will already be without their favoured left-hand side partnership for the Wembley showdown on Sunday 16 March. Anthony Gordon must serve a three-match suspension after being sent-off in last weekend’s 2-1 loss to Brighton & Hove Albion. Gordon was given his marching orders for violent conduct and it’s been suggested that Newcastle will not look to appeal the decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hall out

Meanwhile, Lewis Hall can also not feature. The left-back sustained a foot injury after Eddie Howe’s side’s 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League. last week. Newcastle have confirmed that Hall requires surgery and cannot feature in the Carabao Cup final. A club statement said: “Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall will miss the rest of the 2024/25 season after sustaining an injury to a bone in his foot.

“The 20-year-old was injured during the Magpies' Premier League fixture at Liverpool. Following a scan and advice from a specialist, Lewis will undergo surgery before a period of rehabilitation with the club's medical team. Everyone at Newcastle United wishes Lewis the very best with his surgery and recovery.”

Botman blow

To add to Newcastle’s woes, they will also reportedly be without Sven Botman. The key centre-back has missed the Magpies’ previous five games because of a knee injury. Howe was optimistic over Botman’s recovery and was said to be close to a return against Brighton.

But the former Lille defender requires an operation, according to the Daily Mail. Botman has only recently recovered from an ACL issue that kept him sidelined for 10 months. The 25-year-old looks set for another sustained spell on the treatment table, though, and hands Liverpool another advantage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition, Magpies club captain Jamal Lascelles remains unavailable as he battles back from a long-term knee injury.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will be hoping Cody Gakpo makes a swift recovery. The forward was absent from the Reds’ squad for the 1-0 smash-and-grab win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16 first leg. Gakpo travelled to Paris but was not included on the bench as Harvey Elliott’s 87th-minute strike gave Arne Slot’s side an advantage heading into next week’s Anfield showdown.

Joe Gomez (hamstring) will miss the Carabao Cup final and Conor Bradley (hamstring) is currently doubtful.