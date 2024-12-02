Alexander Isak was forced off in Newcastle’s draw against Crystal Palace.

Newcastle United are sweating on the fitness of a key player ahead of their clash against Liverpool.

The Magpies’ stuttering form continued as they were held to a 1-1 draw against struggling Crystal Palace last weekend. It left Newcastle 11th in Premier League and they have lacked a cutting edge throughout, with only 14 goals scored.

In contrast, Liverpool are nine points clear at the top of the table after a 2-0 win over ailing champions Manchester City. They now turn their attention to an encounter with Newcastle at St James’ Park on Wednesday evening (7.30 GMT). The Reds will be without Ibrahima Konate (knee) and Conor Bradley (hamstring), with the former on crutches at Anfield for the City game and have been ruled out for a ‘few weeks’ by head coach Arne Slot. Meanwhile, Kostas Tsimikas (ankle) will also not be back having been spotted using crutches.

But Newcastle may be without their main striker Alexander Isak. The striker, a £63 million record signing from Real Sociedad, was forced off in the 22nd minute against Palace. Magpies boss Eddie Howe said after the game: “It was a contact injury and not a muscle pull, which is good news for us. We hope he will recover quickly but at this moment I don’t know.”

Callum Wilson did not replace Isak off the bench because he has only just returned from a back issue so Anthony Gordon was used as a makeshift striker. Wilson then came on for Gordon in the 75th minute.

Howe added: “It was a difficult one with Callum. He’s had minimal training time. I’ve got to be really careful we don’t push him too early and we lose him. “I didn’t think bringing him on at the stage of the game with the minutes that were left was something that I could do.”

Newcastle will be without three defenders in Sevn Botman, Jamaal Lascelles and Emil Krath.