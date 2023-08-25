Liverpool travel to St. James’ Park to take on Eddie Howe’s Newcastle this weekend.

Liverpool will face Newcastle United this weekend at St. James’ Park as they look to continue their unbeaten start.

Jurgen Klopp’s side rode their luck against Chelsea in their opening game, but bounced back with a strong 3-1 victory over Bournemouth at Anfield and head into Sunday’s game full of confidence.

There’s also the added bonus that Alexis Mac Allister’s red card was officially overturned and the summer signing will be available to start in the heart of midfield after settling in well to life on Merseyside.

Newcastle are coming off a tight defeat to Manchester City, but they also romped home to a commanding 5-1 victory over a strong Aston Villa side on the opening weekend and will no doubt be a huge test for Klopp’s side at this stage of the season.

The Reds don’t have an extensive list of injuries to deal with; Thiago and Curtis Jones are both out of this game but they should return early next week, according to Klopp. However, Ibrahim Konate is also a doubt.

With all that in mind, here’s how LiverpoolWorld, believe Liverpool will set up against Howe’s side.

1 . Alisson Becker - GK Ready to continue as Liverpool’s number one.

2 . Trent Alexander-Arnold - RB The right-back came off with a knock last weekend but he has since recovered and Klopp confirmed he will start.

3 . Virgil van Dijk - CB The Liverpool skipper will be key against Newcastle.