Liverpool return to action when they travel to Newcastle United on Sunday (16.30 BST).

And at this early stage of the 2023-24 Premier League season, it already feels like an important clash.

The race for a top-four finish is set to be hotly contested this term. After missing out on Champions League qualification last term, that is the Reds’ chief priority.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have had a summer of unheaval and uncertaintly - certainly the transfer window has not been as smooth as in years gone by. But the Liverpool boss will be content with taking four points from the opening two games - a 1-1 draw at Chelsea followed up by a 3-1 victory over Bournemouth.

Newcastle finished in the top four at the Reds’ expensive in 2022-23 and will be aiming to continue on an upward trajectory. They thrashed Aston Villa 5-1 in their first fixture before losing 1-0 to champions Manchester City.

A close encouter at St James’ Park is expected and here’s the latest injury and selection news for both Liverpool and Newcastle.

Newcastle United vs Liverpool team news.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - fit Suffered a knock to the ankle against Bournemouth but trained on Tuesday and should be fine to feature.

Luis Diaz - fit The winger has scored two goals in as many games for Liverpool. Came off late in the Bournemouth game after receiving treatment but another who was spotted in training on Tuesday and fears have been allayed.